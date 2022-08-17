Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 15:22:52

DGAP-AFR: PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.08.2022 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.paion.com/medien-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Heussstraße 25
52078 Aachen
Germany
Internet: www.paion.com

 
