29.04.2022 10:43:32
DGAP-AFR: PATRIZIA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/zwischenmitteilungen-und-halbjahresfinanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/interim-statements-and-h1-financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
1339573 29.04.2022
