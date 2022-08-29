|
29.08.2022 16:00:00
DGAP-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/annual-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/zwischenmitteilungen-und-halbjahresfinanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/interim-statements-and-h1-financial-reports/
29.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1430433 29.08.2022
