DGAP-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2022 16:00:00

PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2022 / 16:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/annual-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/news-publikationen/zwischenmitteilungen-und-halbjahresfinanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/news-publications/interim-statements-and-h1-financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
