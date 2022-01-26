|
DGAP-AFR: pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
