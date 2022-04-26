|
26.04.2022 12:29:50
DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports
26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 21
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1335603 26.04.2022
