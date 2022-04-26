26.04.2022 12:29:50

DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2022 / 12:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
