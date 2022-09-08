|
08.09.2022 08:00:36
DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/
08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 1
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1436135 08.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PharmaSGPmehr Nachrichten
|
08.09.22
|DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|DGAP-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP reports record revenues (+59%) and record earnings (+86%) in the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP mit Rekordumsatz (+59%) und Rekordergebnis (+86%) im ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PharmaSGPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PharmaSGP
|25,30
|0,40%