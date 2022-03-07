07.03.2022 17:02:44

DGAP-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2022 / 17:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1296391  07.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296391&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten