07.03.2022 17:02:44
DGAP-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
