DGAP-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2022 17:44:05

PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2022 / 17:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
