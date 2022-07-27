|
27.07.2022 17:44:05
DGAP-AFR: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
27.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1407479 27.07.2022
