25.04.2022 10:38:29
DGAP-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
|Gutleutstrasse 175
|60327 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
1334247 25.04.2022
