|
17.03.2022 11:38:50
DGAP-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications#section83
17.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1305521 17.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!