14.01.2022 10:32:13
DGAP-AFR: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
