DGAP-AFR: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.01.2022 / 10:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.progress-werk.de

 
