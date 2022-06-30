|
30.06.2022 07:58:00
DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results
