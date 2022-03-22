DGAP-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.03.2022 / 15:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:

PSI Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_AG_2021.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2021.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 14, 2022Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2021.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2022.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2022.pdf

22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

