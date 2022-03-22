|
22.03.2022 15:25:08
DGAP-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_AG_2021.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2021.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2021.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2022.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2022.pdf
22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1308913 22.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!