04.02.2022 10:55:32
DGAP-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations
04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
