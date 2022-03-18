DGAP-AFR: q.beyond AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: q.beyond AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

q.beyond AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.03.2022 / 18:58

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022

Address:

