18.03.2022 18:58:45
DGAP-AFR: q.beyond AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: q.beyond AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
q.beyond AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022
Address: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
1306899 18.03.2022
