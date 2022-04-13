13.04.2022 12:48:34

DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

13.04.2022 / 12:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2022
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Annual-Report.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2022
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Annual-Report.pdf

Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
1314523  13.04.2022 

