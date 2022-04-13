|
13.04.2022 12:48:34
DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2022
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Annual-Report.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2022
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Annual-Report.pdf
13.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1314523 13.04.2022
