24.08.2022 14:28:50
DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2022-IFRS-Half-Year-Report.pdf
24.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
1427327 24.08.2022 CET/CEST
