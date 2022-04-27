|
27.04.2022 15:55:08
DGAP-AFR: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RAVENO Capital AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RAVENO Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: http://www.ravenocapital.de/investor-relations/
27.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ravenocapital.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1337219 27.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!