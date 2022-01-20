|
20.01.2022 15:52:07
DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html
