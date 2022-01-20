DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.01.2022 / 15:52

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

