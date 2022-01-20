20.01.2022 15:52:07

DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.01.2022 / 15:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
