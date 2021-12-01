01.12.2021 13:54:16

DGAP-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.12.2021 / 13:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

01.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253386  01.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253386&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft 4,32 2,74% Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich leicht erholt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte etwas aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen