01.12.2021 13:54:16
DGAP-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
