DGAP-AFR: Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Ringmetall SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.12.2021 / 13:54

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022

Address:

Ringmetall SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 15, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 15, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 15, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 15, 2022Address: https://ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

01.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

