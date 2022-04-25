+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 16:45:05

DGAP-AFR: ROY Asset Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ROY Asset Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ROY Asset Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2022 / 16:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ROY Asset Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE
Alexander-Wiegand-Str. 8
63911 Klingenberg am Main
Germany
Internet: www.royasset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1334659  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ROY Ceramics SEmehr Nachrichten