25.04.2022 16:45:05
DGAP-AFR: ROY Asset Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ROY Asset Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ROY Asset Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/anlegerbeziehungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2022
Address: https://royasset.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Alexander-Wiegand-Str. 8
|63911 Klingenberg am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.royasset.de
1334659 25.04.2022
