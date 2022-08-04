|
04.08.2022 09:54:13
DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenbericht-H1-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-report-H1-2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
