DGAP-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2022 / 09:05
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/annual-reports

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
