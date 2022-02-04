|
04.02.2022 09:05:25
DGAP-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/annual-reports
04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
