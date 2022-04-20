DGAP-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



20.04.2022 / 15:48

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022

Address:

SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/interim-reports

20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

