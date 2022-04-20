|
20.04.2022 15:48:21
DGAP-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/interim-reports
20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1331281 20.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!