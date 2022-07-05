|
05.07.2022 14:20:48
DGAP-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sartorius AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|
1391195 05.07.2022
