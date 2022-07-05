DGAP-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sartorius AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.07.2022 / 14:20

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022

Address:

SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 21, 2022Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 21, 2022Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications

05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

