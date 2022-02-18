18.02.2022 11:45:01

DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.02.2022 / 11:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
