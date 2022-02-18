|
18.02.2022 11:45:01
DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
