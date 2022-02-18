DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.02.2022

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 08, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 08, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 08, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 08, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

