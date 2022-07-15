DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.07.2022 / 12:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address:

Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 04, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 04, 2022Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

15.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

