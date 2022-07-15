|
15.07.2022 12:00:06
DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
15.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1390775 15.07.2022
