|
08.09.2022 09:35:07
DGAP-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2021-2022
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2021-2022
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 22, 2023
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2022-2023
08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schloss Wachenheim AG
|Niederkircher Straße 27
|54294 Trier
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schloss-wachenheim.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1437905 08.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schloss Wachenheim AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Schloss Wachenheim AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schloss Wachenheim AG
|17,20
|1,18%