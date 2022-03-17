17.03.2022 11:07:58

DGAP-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
