02.08.2022 09:21:39
DGAP-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
