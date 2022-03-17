|
17.03.2022 16:18:19
DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL Carbon SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/
17.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1305811 17.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!