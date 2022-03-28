DGAP-AFR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.03.2022 10:36:44

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
