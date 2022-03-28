|
28.03.2022 10:36:44
DGAP-AFR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://corporate.shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/
