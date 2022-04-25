|
25.04.2022 09:43:38
DGAP-AFR: Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: http://www.siemens.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: http://www.siemens.com/financialreports
