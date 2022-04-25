DGAP-AFR: Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: http://www.siemens.com/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: http://www.siemens.com/financialreports

