DGAP-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2022 / 14:20
Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/deu/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
