|
26.04.2022 14:20:43
DGAP-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/deu/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1335731 26.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!