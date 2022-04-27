27.04.2022 15:15:59

DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
