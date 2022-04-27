|
27.04.2022 15:15:59
DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
