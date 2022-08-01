|
DGAP-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
