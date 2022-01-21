21.01.2022 10:16:14

DGAP-AFR: splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.01.2022 / 10:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
