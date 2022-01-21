|
21.01.2022 10:16:14
DGAP-AFR: splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Splendid Medien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen
21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|splendid medien AG
|Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
|50825 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.splendidmedien.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1271482 21.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!