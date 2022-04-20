|
20.04.2022 18:10:22
DGAP-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/kennzahlen-finanzberichte/
20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1331365 20.04.2022
