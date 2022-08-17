Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 09:49:18

DGAP-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.08.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.stada.com/de/finanzberichte/h1-2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.stada.com/financial-publications/h1-2022.pdf

Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
Internet: www.stada.de

 
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

