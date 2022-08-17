DGAP-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.08.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address:

STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 25, 2022Address: https://www.stada.com/de/finanzberichte/h1-2022.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 25, 2022Address: https://www.stada.com/financial-publications/h1-2022.pdf

17.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

