21.01.2022 08:23:54

DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.01.2022 / 08:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020/2021:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 28, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 28, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1271260  21.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271260&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten