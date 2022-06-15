Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 11:38:31

DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.06.2022 / 11:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 24, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 24, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.

15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1376331  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steinhoffmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0,15 -1,12% Steinhoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinsanhebung durch Fed und SNB: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Verlusten - Dow fällt unter 30.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefrot. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag klar bergab. Die Asien-Börsen fanden auch am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen