15.06.2022 11:38:31
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 24, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 24, 2022
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.
15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1376331 15.06.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,15
|-1,12%
