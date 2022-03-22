|
22.03.2022 10:51:54
DGAP-AFR: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/de-de/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/en-de/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
