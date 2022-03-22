DGAP-AFR: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.03.2022 / 10:51

STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2022Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/de-de/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2022Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/en-de/financial-reports/

