|
22.03.2022 09:30:26
DGAP-AFR: STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STRATEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STRATEC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://www.stratec.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://www.stratec.com/financial_reports
22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1308307 22.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:30
|DGAP-AFR: STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
09:30
|DGAP-AFR: STRATEC SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|STRATEC-Aktie: Gründer könnte sich wohl von Anteilen trennen (dpa-AFX)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE english (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE english (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE english (EQS Group)