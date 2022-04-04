|
04.04.2022 08:00:18
DGAP-AFR: STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications
04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Kabeler Str. 4
|58099 Hagen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1318003 04.04.2022
