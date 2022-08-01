Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 07:30:20

DGAP-AFR: STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.08.2022 / 07:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications

01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1396535  01.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396535&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

