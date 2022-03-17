|
17.03.2022 09:08:19
DGAP-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
17.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1304957 17.03.2022
