01.03.2022 10:37:51

DGAP-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.03.2022 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results

Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
1291143  01.03.2022 

