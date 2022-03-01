|
01.03.2022 10:37:51
DGAP-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYNLAB AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results
01.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1291143 01.03.2022
|17.01.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.22
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.22
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.22
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.12.21
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
