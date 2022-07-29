Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 16:48:25

DGAP-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYNLAB AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.07.2022 / 16:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results

29.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1409571  29.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409571&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen

19.07.22 SYNLAB Overweight Barclays Capital
15.07.22 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 SYNLAB Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.06.22 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.22 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SYNLAB AG 18,57 3,28% SYNLAB AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Handelstag ab. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten