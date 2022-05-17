17.05.2022 11:06:25

DGAP-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.05.2022 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports

Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

 
