24.01.2022 14:40:04
DGAP-AFR: TAKKT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAKKT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAKKT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.takkt.de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.takkt.de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.takkt.de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/reporting-and-events/reporting/
24.01.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1272122 24.01.2022
